ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ATI worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in ATI by 4.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ATI by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.91. 559,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.19. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

ATI Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.