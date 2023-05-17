Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Chairman Milton C. Ault III Purchases 1,500,000 Shares

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Rating) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,762,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,382.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ault Alliance Price Performance

AULT stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,190,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,640. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ault Alliance Company Profile

Ault Alliance, Inc owns and manages a data center, and provides mission-critical products for the defense and aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical and biopharma, and textile industries. It operates through the following segments: GWW, TurnOnGreen, Ault Alliance, Crypto-Currency, Real Estate, Ault Disruptive, and Holding Company.

