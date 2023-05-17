Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$20.90 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Further Reading

