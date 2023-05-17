AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,854 shares of company stock valued at $34,835,337. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 197.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,311,000 after purchasing an additional 579,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 492,074 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AutoNation by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.01. 586,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

