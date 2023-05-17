AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $23,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $51,994,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AutoZone by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,673.46 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,556.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,495.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,712.06.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

