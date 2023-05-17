Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 489,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 173,262 shares.The stock last traded at $57.99 and had previously closed at $57.78.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,934,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,098 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,293,000. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,893,000.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

