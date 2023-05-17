Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 618,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 273,057 shares.The stock last traded at $58.81 and had previously closed at $58.50.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 298,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 156.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the period.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

