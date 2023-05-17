AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Joel Wilhite Sells 12,409 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $109,447.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AvidXchange Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ AVDX traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 2,060,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,338. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. Research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
