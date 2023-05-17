AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Joel Wilhite Sells 12,409 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $109,447.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AvidXchange Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ AVDX traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 2,060,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,338. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. Research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

