AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,485 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,312,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,323,000 after purchasing an additional 216,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,592,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

