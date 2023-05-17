Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Brittany Bagley Purchases 250 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AXON traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $197.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,970. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.01 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.52.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.