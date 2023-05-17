Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Update

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,904. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,687.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

