Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

