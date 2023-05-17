B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Audacy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Audacy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy Trading Down 12.5 %

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Audacy has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Audacy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Audacy by 147.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Audacy in the first quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Audacy by 315.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 40,213 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Audacy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 28,959 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.