B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Audacy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Audacy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Audacy Trading Down 12.5 %
NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Audacy has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.94.
Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.
