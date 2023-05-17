Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NYSE BW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. 461,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,852. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $514.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The business had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,757.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 22,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $121,540.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,939.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,757.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 144,179 shares of company stock worth $782,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

