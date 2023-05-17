Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $132.68

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.68, but opened at $128.00. Baidu shares last traded at $127.91, with a volume of 1,283,196 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Baidu Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $949,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $72,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1,037.5% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

