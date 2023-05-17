Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.05

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1561 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

