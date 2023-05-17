Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Ball Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE BALL opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.
Institutional Trading of Ball
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
