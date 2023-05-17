Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VTI opened at $203.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.