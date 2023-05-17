Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,420 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

