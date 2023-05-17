Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

BBD opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517,670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,765,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $9,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,224,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,018 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

