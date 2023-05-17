Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

