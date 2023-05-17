Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,643,800 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 1,554,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 342.5 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIF traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.23. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.13. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$11.34.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.