Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $27,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

