Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,001 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.17% of Altice USA worth $24,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Altice USA stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

