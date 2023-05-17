Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 346,595 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $30,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

