Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,344 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $421.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.97. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.90 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.35.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.