Bank of Nova Scotia Has $18.98 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $307.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

