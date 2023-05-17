Bank of Nova Scotia Has $22.08 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,557 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.17% of Lamb Weston worth $22,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 860,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,927,000 after acquiring an additional 555,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 367,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 147,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $114.89.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.