Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $17,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 93.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $679,053. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.10, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

