Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 251.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

APD stock opened at $275.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

