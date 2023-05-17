Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1,208.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Clorox were worth $20,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.63.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

