BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

BankUnited Trading Up 10.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1,361.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,064,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,491,000 after buying an additional 425,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. 1,263,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $42.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Recommended Stories

