Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

BRN opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 68,878 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $183,215.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,853.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 68,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $183,215.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,987,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,853.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $37,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,064 shares in the company, valued at $563,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 300,627 shares of company stock valued at $809,336 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

