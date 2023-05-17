Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
BRN opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
