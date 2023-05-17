Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Up 29.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 29.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.42 and last traded at C$10.52. Approximately 833,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 560,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,076.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.11.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Recommended Stories
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.