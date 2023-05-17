Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Up 29.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 29.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.42 and last traded at C$10.52. Approximately 833,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 560,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,076.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.11.

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.84375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

