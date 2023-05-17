Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.53

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 624423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLCO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.17 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after buying an additional 543,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at $43,428,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,328,000 after purchasing an additional 204,686 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,290,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

