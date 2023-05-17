Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.53

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 624423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLCO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.
Bausch + Lomb Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after buying an additional 543,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at $43,428,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,328,000 after purchasing an additional 204,686 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,290,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch + Lomb (BLCO)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.