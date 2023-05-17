Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 4,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 10,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLTE shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Belite Bio Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
