Belrium 1-Day Volume Reaches $62.46 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Belrium has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00006930 BTC on major exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $62.46 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

