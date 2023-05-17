Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.25). Approximately 1,015,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,853,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.60 ($0.26).

Bens Creek Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of £71.87 million and a PE ratio of 922.00.

Bens Creek Group Company Profile

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

