Berenberg Bank Boosts Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,500 ($18.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s previous close.

SNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.78) to GBX 1,200 ($15.03) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.79) to GBX 1,600 ($20.04) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 1,243 ($15.57) to GBX 1,557 ($19.50) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of LON SNN remained flat at GBX 921 ($11.54) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 84,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,561. Sanne Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 950 ($11.90). The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -204.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 921 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

