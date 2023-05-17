Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2002 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

NASDAQ BWMX opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.12. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $175.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

