Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2002 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.
NASDAQ BWMX opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.12. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.
