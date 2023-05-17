Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.59. 855,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,598,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $675.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $164,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.