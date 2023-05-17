BG Investment Services Inc. Buys 991 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BG Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 5.2% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,060,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,958,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day moving average is $180.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

