Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $760,651,000. Insight Enterprises makes up about 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,219,524.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSIT stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile



Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

