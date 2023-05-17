Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $115.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $115,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.99. The stock had a trading volume of 292,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,797. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

