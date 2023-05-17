Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Invests $350.86 Million in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

IPAR traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,240. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

