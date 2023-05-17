Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Makes New $445.67 Million Investment in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 247,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 76,640 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 374,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,589 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,719,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,407.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $193,221.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,497 shares of company stock worth $918,412. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.80. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

