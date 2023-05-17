Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,334,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,499.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 216,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,012,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 120,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

