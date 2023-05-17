Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Biocept Trading Down 15.0 %

Shares of BIOC opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

