BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Releases Earnings Results

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BiomX Stock Performance

Shares of BiomX stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Get BiomX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on BiomX from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BiomX

In other news, major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed bought 348,000 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $83,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,161,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in BiomX by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 154,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BiomX by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BiomX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

(Get Rating)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.