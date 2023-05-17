BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $331.78 million and approximately $400,284.28 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $26,716.36 or 1.00019017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020808 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018266 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

